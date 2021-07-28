Newton Country Club hosted the Creeper Nelson Memorial 30th Annual 4-Ball on July 10-11.
Here are the final results:
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Joel Nelson – Allen Massingill 62-63-125; Drew Carson – Nathan Cameron 66-68-134; Scotty Walters – Matt Walters 69-68-137; Stacey Sykes – John Rohrer 70-71-141; Jonathan Nichols – Josh Thoms 69-72-141; Hank Thoms – Chris Arthur 70-73-143
FIRST FLIGHT
Zach Thames – Ben Thames 71-70-141; Chris Clark _ Cole Harris 71-71-142; Jay Ethridge – Ross Bounds 71-71-142; Jeff Bounds – Daulton Nelson 71-72-143; Jim Humphreys – Lake Thoms 71-72-143; Mark Cochran - Tyler Cochran 71-75-146
SECOND FLIGHT
Benton Latham – Dana Ellis 74-64-138; Brent McMillan – A. J. Hixenbaugh 73-73-146; Ben Kitchings – Troy Bourg 75-72-147; Brad Breland – Connor Breland 76-73-149; Nick Alsup – Spencer Harrell 75-77-152; Hayden Weaver – Stephen Harris 76-77-153; Randy McElhenney – Taylor McElhenney 73-WD
THIRD FLIGHT
Sam Sackler – Chad Miller 77-73-150; Donovan Cooksey – Chandler Powell 77-76-153; Sam Thames – Amos Thames 82-72-154; Ricky Stevens – Justin Chaney 78-76-154; Ryan Joiner – Evan Grimes 80-75-155; Nathan Sprague – Steven Rowzee 79-81-160; Wes Cox – Nick Davis 83-81-164; Ben Hinton – Devin Nelson 92-WD
Closest to Pin #4/#13
Saturday: Chad Miller – 2’ 8”
Sunday: Nathan Cameron – 3’ 11”
Closest to Pin #7/#16
Saturday: Ben Kitchings – 7’ 11.5”
Sunday: Sam Thames – 2’ 10”