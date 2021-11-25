Area Wide Youth Football Elite (AWYFE)
TEAMS
Tinimites
Ages: 4, 5, 6
Coach Justin Joyner - assistant coaching Jacob Melton, Bo Buckley and Charlie McMullen.
Rookies
Ages 7 & 8
Coached by Chris Harris and John Hand
Midgets
Ages 9 & 10
Did not play. Not enough players registered.
Peewees
Ages: 11 & 12
Coach Boyd Platt ; assistant coaches Willie Windham and Marcus Ricks
Newton County Youth Football starts @ 4 years old to 12 years old.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
September 25
Caleb Melton
October 9
PeeWees: Lorenzo Garener vs. Southern Miss Titans
Rookies: Demari Merrill
Tinimites: Braxton Holifield
October 16
PeeWees: Tallyn Moulds / Zyren Shannon
Rookies: Ladarion Cleveland
Tinimites: Bostyn McMullan
October 23
PeeWees: Stanley Schaffer
Tinimites: Brantley Joiner
October 30
PeeWees: Demaryus Moses/Remi Harrison
Rookies:: Taylon Windham # 25
Tinimites: Rigdon Wall/Ma’khi Jasper
PLAYOFF RESULTS
Round 1
November 13, 2021
NC Tinimites vs. Union Yellow Jackets
NC Rookies vs. Union Yellow Jackets
NC Winston @ Winston Co. Bulldogs
Boyd Platt – NC Youth Football
What do you expect these kids to take away from this league? “I just want them to learn how to respect each other, and to play as a team, and to love each other, and to play as hard as they can. Give 100% every chance they get and become better football players along with being better young men.”
Gunner Richardson – Newton County Tinimite Cougars
Whats your favorite part about football? When you get to start to say down set, hut, and tackling people.
Amber Wall – Parent
He thoroughly enjoys it. He wants to come to practice everyday, if they would have it.
Justin Joyner – Head Coach
What do you enjoy most? Being on the field with the kids. Showing how to act not only on the field, but off the field.
What is something you want these to take from this league? There’s always going to be wins and losses in life. Its how you respond to those wins and losses.”
Boston McMullan
What's your favorite part of football? Running the ball and playing my position.