Area Wide Youth Football Elite (AWYFE)

TEAMS

Tinimites

Ages: 4, 5, 6

Coach Justin Joyner - assistant coaching Jacob Melton, Bo Buckley and Charlie McMullen.

Rookies

Ages 7 & 8

Coached by Chris Harris and John Hand

Midgets

Ages 9 & 10

Did not play. Not enough players registered.

Peewees

Ages: 11 & 12

Coach Boyd Platt ; assistant coaches Willie Windham and Marcus Ricks

Newton County Youth Football starts @ 4 years old to 12 years old.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

September 25

Caleb Melton

October 9

PeeWees: Lorenzo Garener vs. Southern Miss Titans

Rookies: Demari Merrill

Tinimites: Braxton Holifield

October 16

PeeWees: Tallyn Moulds / Zyren Shannon

Rookies: Ladarion Cleveland

Tinimites: Bostyn McMullan

October 23

PeeWees: Stanley Schaffer

Tinimites: Brantley Joiner

October 30

PeeWees: Demaryus Moses/Remi Harrison

Rookies:: Taylon Windham # 25

Tinimites: Rigdon Wall/Ma’khi Jasper

PLAYOFF RESULTS

Round 1

November 13, 2021

NC Tinimites vs. Union Yellow Jackets

NC Rookies vs. Union Yellow Jackets

NC Winston @ Winston Co. Bulldogs

Boyd Platt – NC Youth Football

What do you expect these kids to take away from this league? “I just want them to learn how to respect each other, and to play as a team, and to love each other, and to play as hard as they can. Give 100% every chance they get and become better football players along with being better young men.”

Gunner Richardson – Newton County Tinimite Cougars

Whats your favorite part about football? When you get to start to say down set, hut, and tackling people.

Amber Wall – Parent

He thoroughly enjoys it. He wants to come to practice everyday, if they would have it.

Justin Joyner – Head Coach

What do you enjoy most? Being on the field with the kids. Showing how to act not only on the field, but off the field.

What is something you want these to take from this league? There’s always going to be wins and losses in life. Its how you respond to those wins and losses.”

Boston McMullan

What's your favorite part of football? Running the ball and playing my position.