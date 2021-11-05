The Generals will have their hands full this week as they host North Sunflower on Friday night in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs.

North Sunflower is 8-3 on the season with losses to Desoto (56-50), Manchester (30-24) and Marvell (36-26). They have wins over Delta (55-40), Lee, Ark., (66-32), Humphreys (64-36), West Memphis (64-8), Calhoun (64-0), Tunica (38-26 and Columbus (58-16) in the regular season. Last week, North Sunflower beat Christian Collegiate 62-14 in the first round of the playoffs last week