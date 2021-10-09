September 10
Football
Lake vs. Pelahatchie
NCA at Delta Academy
Newton Co. vs. Scott Central
Newton vs. Quitman
Sebastopol at Pisgah
Union at Leake Academy
Soccer
Northwest at ECCC, 5 and 7 p.m.
Sept. 11
Cross Country
Newton County at Okatibbee Classic
Softball
NCA at Brookhaven Tournament
Sept. 13
Softball
Sylva Bay at NCA
Volleyball
Union at Forest
Sept. 14
Softball
NCA at Sylva Bay
Volleyball
Lake at Kemper County
Newton County at NE Jones
Scott Central at Newton
MS School for the Deaf at Sebastopol
Union at Morton
JUCO Soccer
ECCC at Itawamba, noon and 2 p.m.