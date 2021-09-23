The Cougars (1-3) will face another strong test as they host Sumrall on Friday.

Sumrall is off to a 3-0 start as they beat Bay St. Louis 41-14, Seminary 44-26 and Pearl River Central 28-21. The Bobcats are averaging 271 yards passing and 149 rushing on the season

“They are 3-0 on the year and pretty good,” County coach Bobby Bass said. “They are throwing it a good bit this year. Last year, they were doing the same thing and went to a two-back set against us. Coach (Shannon) White knows I am going to bring pressure and will try to protect this quarterback. We have to do a better job on our blitzes when we bring pressure and bring maximum effort to help our secondary.”

Newton County won 40-0 last year.