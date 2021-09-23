The Union Lady Yellowjackets volleyball added three more wins to their win total this past week.

Union is now 15-4 on the season and 5-1 in district play. The Lady Jackets will play again tonight at home against SE Lauderdale. They will also travel to Clarkdale on Tuesday. Head coach Jacob Casey said Union would have to win both to win the district championship.

Union got a huge 3-2 win Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Enterprise.

The Lady Yellowjackets took an easy 3-0 win over Forest on Sept. 16. Union won the first set 25-6 and the second set 25-19 before cruising in the third set 25-9.

Against Morton on Sept. 14, Union took a dominant 3-0 win in district play. Union won 25-9 in the first, 26-11 in the second and 25-8 in the third set.

On Sept. 13 at Forest, Union took another 3-0 win. Union won 25-14, 25-14 and 25-8 to take the win.