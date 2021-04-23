The Warriors of East Central Community College split with the Meridian Eagles on Thursday night in an always-challenging MACCC matchup. The Warriors (20-14, 15-9) could not be stopped in game one as the team ripped 18 hits and plated 15 runs in a 15-7 victory. In the nightcap, a slow start put ECCC in the hole. A valiant effort down the stretch plated four runs but it was not enough as the Eagles secured an 8-5 win.

That lead grew to 10-5 in the top of the fifth as RBI singles from Clayton Cook (Mize) and Larry drove in two runs each.

In game 1, Eli Harrison (Little Rock) had an RBI in the top seventh part of a 5-run inning. He led the team in game 2 with two hits and one RBI.