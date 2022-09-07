﻿Area students, much like their counterparts around the state, fared well after missing state tests during the spring of 2020.

In recently released numbers for the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Student Assessment, Newton County students along with students around the state regained educational ground lost during the historic shutdown of schools throughout the pandemic. Spring 2021 tests were given but results were waived as students and teachers were still dealing with the aftermath of shutdowns.

Kindergarten Readiness Performance test results are based on two tests given to each student to determine a student’s level of increased performance from Fall 2021 to Spring 2022. According to the MDE release, a scale score of 681 or better in the spring places students on a trajectory to meet end of the grade 3 reading expectations.

In the Newton County kindergarten program, of the 138 students taking the spring test, 77.54% scored 681 or better and showed a scale score gain of 261 points from fall to spring.

Newton Elementary School had 75 kindergarteners tested with 50.65 percent of the students scoring 681 or better and showed a scale score gain of 209 points from fall to spring. Union Elementary kindergartners had a scale score gain of 267 points with 77.01 percent of the 87 tested scoring 681 or better.

At Lake Elementary, 79.31% of the students tested in the spring scored 681 or better and had a scaled score gain of 307 points. Twenty-nine students were tested.

Sixty-one Sebastopol kindergarteners were tested. Those students had a scaled score gain of 289 points from the fall to the spring and 96.72% of those students scored 681 or better.

The state average for students scoring 681 or higher in the spring was 57.67 percent. In spring 2018 and 2019 those percentages were 65.21 and 65.57 respectively.

Third Grade English Language Arts Assessment for Promotion test

Comparing state numbers from the Spring of 2019 and 2022, Mississippi third graders scored relatively the same with 74.5% passing the requirements in 2019 and 73.9% passing in Spring 2022.

Results for school districts on this test were only available for the Spring 2022 testing. Newton County Elementary had the highest percentage of passing scores with 88.2 %, followed by Union with 80.9 %, and Newton Municipal at 53.7%. At Lake Elementary 78% of the third graders passed while 70.6% of Sebastopol third graders passed the initial assessment.

In a written statement, Newton County Elementary principal Jason Roberson noted the success of his school’s students and teachers and the continued push for improvement.

“Newton County Elementary faculty, staff and students are to be commended for the tremendous effort and success on MAAP performance for the 2021-2022 school year. Our school-wide percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced was considerably higher than the state's percentages. This is a result of dedicated teachers, committed students and supportive parents. Teachers and administrators are currently working to identify specific areas in which we can improve as we strive to increase the academic growth of all students during this school year. Thank you to our parents and community members for their continued support of our school and little Cougars.”