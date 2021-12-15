The East Central Community College Lady Warrior soccer program had two more players sign to continue their playing careers at the four-year level this week. Sasha Clare (Belfast, United Kingdom) and Olivia Clark (Decatur) inked with Delta State University and the Mississippi University for Women, respectively.

Clare played and started in all 14 matches of 2021 and was second on the team in goals scored with seven on the year, three of which proved to be game-winning goals. Despite being listed as a defender, Clare saw action in all areas of play as she helped lead ECCC in multiple positions. She finished her career with 15 goals and six assists through 26 games played. As a freshman, she was named First Team All-MACCC, NJCAA All-Region, and United Soccer Coaches All-American. Clare was tabbed once again as First All-MACCC, NJCAA All-Region, and MACCC All-Star as a sophomore.

Clark was stellar in the net for ECCC throughout her career. She started in 25 games and posted 12 shutouts with just 27 goals allowed compared to 93 saves for a .775 save percentage throughout her two seasons.

The pair of sophomores continue ECCC’s tradition of sending Lady Warrior soccer players to the next level as they join teammates Nicole O’Neill (Southeastern Louisiana University), Loren Winters (Mississippi University for Women), and Molly Moore (Louisiana Christian University) as players signing this season and seven players from just the last three seasons already playing at four-year schools and universities.