It was a tough wee at the plate for the Union Yellowjackets this past week.

Union was shut out in two contests last week against Enterprise, falling 8-0 on Tuesday and 1-0 on Thursday.

Union, now 6-13 on the season, is scheduled to host Lake on Tuesday to end the regular season.

Enterprise 8, Union 0

The Yellowjackets managed only two hits as the Bulldogs took a shutout win on Tuesday in division play.

Enterprise scored four runs in the first inning, followed by two in the third and single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Enterprise outhit Union 12-2 in the contest. Union got singles from Kaleb Casey and Riley Martin.

Riley Martin started and got just two outs, giving up four runs on two hits and four walks. Casey came in and pitched the last 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on 10 hits.

Enterprise 1, Union 0

The Yellowjackets got a solid pitching performance from Colt Smith but fell short to the Bulldogs for second straight game on Thursday.

Enterprise scored an unearned run in the fifth inning for the game’s only run.

Each team had four hits and only one walk was issued. Kolton Cockerham was 2-for-2 with two stolen bases while Riley Martin and Jacob Freeman each singled.

Smith pitched all six innings for the Yellowjackets and gave up one unearned run on four hits while striking out two.