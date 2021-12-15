Leake Academy junior guard Whitt Welch was recently named the MAIS Player of the week in boys basketball.

Welch, a Union native, averaged 21.5 points in two wins against Pillow Academy and Canton Academy, just two weeks after coming off the football field, where the Rebels lost in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

“Whitt has started since his ninth grade year and has gotten better every season,” Leake Academy coach Phil Shepard said. “He has come off the football field and picked right up where he left off last year. Normally it takes a few weeks for football players to find their touch but Whitt has come off the football field and shot the ball well.”