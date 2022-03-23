The Union tennis team got in one match last week and dropped a 6-1 decision to division foe Clarkdale.

Union’s only win came in boys singles as Ethan Brasher won 6-2, 6-3. In girls singles, Kinsley Johnson lost 6-1, 6-3.

In boys doubles, Jude Feasel and Hunter Sullivan lost 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while David Brandon and Jes Henry lost 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Denver McCoy and Julia Harrison lost 7-6, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Union lost 4-6, 7-6, 10-7 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Union also lost in three sets, falling 6-7, 6-1 and 10-5.