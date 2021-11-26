Newton took two games from Heidelberg recently in high school basketball action.

The Lady Tigers cruised to a 67-49 win while the Tigers rolled to an 80-49 win. The Newton girls also lost 58-57 to Bay Springs on Saturday in the Raleigh Tournament.

Newton boys 80, Heidelberg 49

The Tigers, playing without the football team, took an easy win over the Oilers last week.

Newton led 19-13 after the first period and outscored the Oilers 28-6 in the second to lead 47-19 at the half. Heidelberg outscored Newton 20-18 in the third to cut the lead to 65-39 but Newton took the fourth period 15-10 for the final margin.

Cahden Thompson led Newton with 27 points while Melvin Smith had 20 points. Justin Thompson also chipped in 11 points.

Newton girls 67, Heidelberg 49

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a big lead in the first period and cruised to an 18-point win over the Lady Oilers.

Newton dominated the first half as they outscored Heidelberg 23-9 in the first period and led 36-23 at the half. Newton doubled up Heidelberg 16-8 in the fourth and led 52-31 going to the fourth, where the Lady Oilers had a 20-15 advantage.

Zia Shields led Newton with 26 points while Erin Ware had 11 points. Jamaih McDonald had nine points while Mariana Thames had seven and Ti'Azha Gray had six points.

Bay Springs girls 58, Newton 57

The Lady Bulldogs built an early lead and held on at the end to beat the Lady Tigers by one.

Bay Springs led 12-10 at the end of the first period and outscored Newton 21-16 in the second to lead 32-26 at the half. Bay Springs added to the lead, outscoring Newton 15-11 in the third to lead 47-37 at the end of the third. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 19-10 in the fourth for the final margin.

Erin Ware led Newton with 15 points while Zia Shields had 13 points. Jade Qualls had nine points while Sasha Harris had seven and Jamie McDonald added five points.