Local Sports Schedules

Thu,11/10/22-6:00AM, 145 Reads

Thursday, Nov. 10 Prep Basketball NCHS at Morton Discovery Christian at NCA Prep Soccer NCHS at NW Rankin JUCO Basketball Northeast at ECCC, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 Prep Basketball Union at French Camp Prep Football Playoffs Lake at East Marion Sebastopol at Bay Springs Newton County at Poplarville Newton County Academy at Tallulah (LA) Saturday, Nov. 12 Prep Basketball Lake at Kosciusko Shootout Sebastopol at Raleigh Shootout JUCO Basketball ECCC at Wallace-Selma, 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 JUCO Basketball ECCC at Holmes, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 Prep Basketball Neshoba Central at Newton Leake Central at Newton County Union at Raleigh NCA at Laurel Christian West Lauderdale at Sebastopol Prep Soccer NCHS at SE Lauderdale

