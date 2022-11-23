As the holiday season quickly approaches, many in Newton County have already gotten into the spirit of giving by preparing shoeboxes to be delivered to kids all over the world through Operation Christmas Child.

Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child is a mission that has been serving children since 1993. Every year, designated drop off locations are established for delivery of shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. This year, Clarke-Venable Baptist Church was designated the drop off location for in Newton County.

From November 14-21, a number of county churches, school organizations, and individual families delivered their shoeboxes to the drop off, packed with gifts, love and prayer.

Paula Wall, who is leading the charge at the drop off location, says that from day one, people in the area really turned out. “We began taking shoeboxes on Monday (Nov. 14) and by Tuesday, we already had 945 shoeboxes. It really went well!”

According to Wall, the people in this area that have participated are really die hard individuals that believe in the cause and have a heart for this ministry. After dropping off their shoeboxes, some talk about those that packed the shoeboxes, discuss prayer needs of their own, and even pray over the shoeboxes with the staff.

There are even some that worry that they’re not giving enough shoeboxes. Wall tells them not to worry, because while numbers are important, they’re not the most important part of the mission. “God will take care of the numbers. It’s a multiplying opportunity, it’s not just one child getting a shoebox.” Wall said, “That child takes the shoebox, learns about Jesus, and spreads it to his family and village.”

After receiving the last of the shoeboxes on the morning of November 21 and having them shipped to a processing center, Wall said it will only be a few months before the process begins for next Christmas. “It’s a year-round thing, really,” said Wall, “It would be difficult if we waited until October and November to begin the process. But it’s a joy to work with!”