﻿Union Public School

Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 8/11 - Mini Waffles

Friday 8/12 - Sausage Biscuit

Monday 8/15 - Assorted Muffins & yogurt

Tuesday 8/16 - Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 8/17 - Breakfast Pizza

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 8/11 - Beef-a-Roni, Chef Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Celery w/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Friday 8/12 - Mandarin Chicken w/Rice, Chef Salad, French Fries, Glazed Carrots, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Monday 8/15 - Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Taco Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Tossed Salad/Ranch, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Tuesday 8/16 - Doritos Walking Tacos, Chicken Tender Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 8/17 - Red Beans & Rice, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Yam Patties, Coleslaw, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 8/11 - Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/12 - Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/15 - French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/16 - Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/17 - Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 8/11 - Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh

Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/12 - Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/15 - Chicken Spaghetti, Black-eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/16 - Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/17 - Ham and Turkey on a Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 8/11 - Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/12 - Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/15 - French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/16 - Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/17 - Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 8/11 - Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/12 - Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/15 - Chicken Spaghetti, Black-eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/16 - Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/17 - Glazed Barbeque Meatballs on Hoagie Bun, French Fries, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk