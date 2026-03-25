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In Mississippi

Nine “No Kings” protests planned in Mississippi this Saturday

The progressive left’s “No Kings” protests are back for another round of demonstrations this weekend across the nation, with nine such protests planned from the Coast to the Tennessee state line.

The events, funded and supported by Democrat backers and far left organizations, posted, “As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite.”

Mississippi protests are planned in Olive Branch, Oxford, Starkville, Tupelo, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate unanimously agrees to partially fund DHS without ICE

As The Hill reports, “Senators agreed by unanimous consent early Friday morning to a proposal that funds the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other critical agencies in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”

“The late-night Senate deal left out funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol after negotiators failed to agree on reforms demanded by Democrats after federal immigration officers fatally shot two protesters in Minneapolis in January,” The Hill reported. “The deal came together swiftly after months of often-stalled negotiations and just before lawmakers were set to depart for a two-week recess — and as hours-long lines at airport TSA checkpoints put enormous pressure on them to act.” The Hill continued, “The Plan B funding deal approved by the Senate Thursday still needs to be approved by the House, which is scheduled to convene on Friday. The sudden action by the Senate raises questions whether Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will be able to pass the package before the weekend, when both chambers are scheduled to begin a two-week Easter recess.”

2. Trump’s signature to be on U.S. currency

President Trump’s signature will appear on U.S. dollars later this year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday, per the New York Times.

“The decision to have Mr. Trump’s John Hancock on America’s paper currency represented an unprecedented change, one that the department said was being made in honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary,” NYT reported. “Mr. Trump is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to have his signature on the greenback. His name will appear alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. As a result, the U.S. treasurer, whose name has been on the currency for more than a century, will not appear on the currency.” “There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the semiquincentennial,” Mr. Bessent said in a statement, per NYT.

Sports

1. Mississippi State, Ole Miss set for SEC rivalry series

No. 18 Ole Miss (19-7, 3-3 SEC) and No. 6 Mississippi State (21-4, 4-2 SEC) are set to clash this weekend in Oxford as ranked opponents for the first time since 2021.

Mississippi State is coming off of a Tuesday revenge game win against the other Mississippi Big 3 Top 25 team No. 11 Southern Miss while Ole Miss dropped their midweek game to Memphis.

The first pitch at Swayze Field on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. while Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m. and Sunday is set for 3 p.m. Games will be aired on SECNetwork+.

2. Southern Miss hosting App State

No. 11 Southern Miss returns home this weekend after losing to No. 6 Mississippi State on Tuesday to face Sun Belt Conference foe Appalachian State.

The three-game series at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field gets underway at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The two will then play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All games can be seen via ESPN+.

Mississippi State football announced this week that the program will welcome Bulldog fans to Davis Wade Stadium for a free spring scrimmage and fan event on Saturday, April 11.

Head football coach Jeff Lebby and the 2026 Bulldogs will take the field at 9:30 a.m. for a 100-plus play spring scrimmage at Davis Wade Stadium. The scrimmage will feature extended live action with the team competing throughout in a full-squad setting, giving fans a look at the Bulldogs in action. The scrimmage will not be televised.

Following the scrimmage, fans will have the opportunity to interact with Mississippi State players, including photo and autograph opportunities, as part of a post-scrimmage fan event.

Markets & Business

1. Futures lower to open Friday

CNBC reports that “stock futures were slightly lower Friday, while crude prices rose, as traders monitored the latest developments on the U.S.-Iran war.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 91 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2% each,” CNBC reported. “Those moves come even after President Donald Trump extended a deadline to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure said he would extend a pause to attack Iran’s energy facilities to April 6, a little over a week after the original deadline that was set to end Friday.” CNBC noted, “A resolution to the conflict would be a boon for the stock market, which has tumbled since U.S. and Israel attacked Iran’s energy infrastructure on Feb. 28.”

FoxBusiness reports that “Several U.S. cities could soon see major underground transportation upgrades led by billionaire Elon Musk’s The Boring Company (TBC).”

“In a Tuesday post on X, the construction company named the winners of its nationwide ‘Tunnel Vision Challenge,’ naming New Orleans, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, as candidates for new transportation systems,” FoxBusiness reported. “Thanks again to all of the participants — your enthusiasm and positivity has been inspiring for the TBC team,” the company wrote. “Baltimore, Maryland, was initially named as a winner, but TBC later announced Wednesday that the project will not move forward following early discussions,” FoxBusiness noted, adding, “Two additional cities — Hendersonville, Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas — remain under consideration as discussions continue.”

-- Article credit to the staff by the Magnolia Tribune --