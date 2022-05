Maeli Ben of Newton County blasts this pitch to the right-center field wall for a triple. | Jeff Parks/Jeff Parks Photography

May 9 sports calendar



Sun,05/08/22-6:15PM , 137 Reads By JASON TUNE

Softball Stringer at Lake - Game 3 (if necessary) Bay Springs at Sebastopol - Game 3 (if necessary) Sumrall at Newton County - Game 3 (if necessary) Baseball Lake at Pisgah – Game 3 (if necessary) Rec League Baseball Braves 2 vs Sluggers - T-Ball, Decatur 5pm Wreckers vs Red Sox - T-Ball, Decatur 5pm Robinson vs Sliders - 7&8u, Decatur 5:30pm Atkins Taxidermy vs Nationals - 7&8u, Decatur 6:45pm Sliders vs Subzero - 7&8u, Union 5:30pm Newton vs A’s – 9&10u, Decatur 5:30pm Braves vs Ranger – 9&10, Decatur 7pm Rippers vs Braves – 11&12u, Decatur 5:30pm Newton vs Dawgs – 11&12u, Decatur 7pm Piggly Wiggly vs Reed Trucking – 11&12u, Union 5:30pm Rec League Softball Pony Tail Bandits vs Heartbreakers – 7-9, Decatur 5:30pm Newton vs Thumpers – 7-9, Decatur 6:45pm Royals vs Newton – 10-12, Newton 5:45pm

