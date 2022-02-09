﻿Margaret Alexis (Lexi) McDonald and Timothy Phillip Culpepper were married on May 14, 2022, at The Stephens Barn in Meridian, with Bro. Mark McDonald officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Jamie and Robin (Huey) McDonald of Newton. Parents of the bridegroom are Tim and Lisa Culpepper of Chunky and David and Susan Pinter of Chunky. Grandparents of the bride are the late Edward Cleatus Huey, the late Brenda Marie (Addy) Huey, and Sharon (Plant) Huey of Little Rock; Greg and Louise McDonald of Lawrence and the late Margaret Ann (Thompson) McDonald. Grandparents of the bridegroom are Ms. Bernice Wells of Chunky, the late Charles Wells and the late Wayne Charlton; Ms. Vivian Culpepper of Chunky and the late Billy Joe Culpepper.

Lexi is a graduate of Newton County High School and East Central Community College where she received her degree in Cosmetology. She is employed with Renew Salon and Spa in Meridian. Phillip is employed with Cable Tel Services Inc., in Memphis, TN.

After their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, TN, the couple resides in Chunky.