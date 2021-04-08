Alyssa McMullan was selected as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Newton County during its scholarship program Saturday. Pictured are, from left, front row: Little Sisters: Kaitlyn Harrison, Carlee Bess Williams, Embrey Reese, and Delshaun Thomas; Back Row: Xan Tucker, Abbye Chertkow, Alyssa McMullan, Bralynn Newell, and Jordan Mack. Other award winners include: Linda Hitt Spirit Award: Xan Tucker, The Vicki Castillo Empowerment Scholarship: Jordan Mack, Be Your Best Self Essay: Alyssa McMullan, Fitness: Abbye Chertkow, Self-Expression: Alyssa McMullan, Scholastic: Alyssa McMullan and Talent: Abbye Chertkow Shonda Nance Photography