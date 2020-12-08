Today, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced a change in phone numbers in an effort to streamline services for Mississippians requiring assistance with Unemployment Insurance Assistance.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the number for Unemployment Insurance Tax assistance will change to 601-493-9427. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, the number for the Benefits Pay Control department regarding over-payment or to report fraud will change to 601-493-9427. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services.

- To file unemployment claims,

- Ask questions about existing claims,

- Password reset assistance, and

- How to file weekly certifications

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 for the following services.

- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or for PUA Assistance

The hours of operation for claimant services are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov.