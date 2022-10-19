Milton Aubrey Thomas, 85 of Petal passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Meritt Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.

He was born Friday, August 13, 1937 in Newton.

Visitation was held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North in 9998 Hwy 15 N/Eastside Dr. Graveside services immediately followed in Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Justin Chaney officiated. Newton County Funeral Home - North is in charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Thomas; mother, Imogene Williams Thomas; brothers, James "Hopper" Lewis Thomas and William "Pepper" Dalton Thomas; and one sister, Betty Jean Thomas Kruk.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Horner Thomas; son, Paul Thomas (Ginger); daughter, Betty Ann Conerly (Randy); grandchildren, Emma Thomas (Clayton), Mary Tucker (Stephen), Sean Conerly (Kendall), and Logan Conerly (Anna Grace); great-grandchildren, Lane Tucker, Eva Tucker, Deacon Conerly, and Dane Conerly. Pallbearers were Clayton Walters, Bryan Norman, Mark Norman, Eric Norman, Sean Conerly, Logan Conerly, and Stephen Tucker.

