Minta Claire (Finney) Lewis Vernon, 90, died peacefully on Sept. 10, 2022, at Bedford Care Center of Newton. She was a Kentucky native, born August 11, 1932, to the late Orville Francis and Mary (Gray) Finney. A 1950 graduate of Bowling Green (KY)High School. Minta received a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Public Service degrees from Western Kentucky University. She was a passionate advocate for underserved populations, working professionally both as a licensed Social Worker and a medically-certified psychotherapist for numerous agencies to include Barren River District of Human Services (Ky.), the Dee Dee Wallace Center (Nashville), and Alive Hospice (Nashville).

Her volunteer and professional experience was extensive as she served on action-based committees and led workshops concerning such social concerns as substance abuse recovery, aging issues, grief work, child neglect and abuse prevention, welfare reform, and volunteerism.

Minta was devoted to the Christian mission field both at home and abroad. Over the years, she served on several disaster relief teams in the U.S. and raised funds for underdeveloped countries to include Belize and Haiti. Her last church affiliation was as a member of Newton Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in the Fidelis Ladies class.

Minta was preceded in death by two husbands. She was married to Calvin C. Lewis for 17 years until his untimely death in 1969. They had three daughters. In 1980, she married the Reverend Vance O. Vernon. He passed away in 1999.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Francis (Finney) Rust and brother-in-law, Malcolm, of Allensville, Ky. Also surviving are three daughters and their spouses: Linda Carol Lewis Weissinger (David) of Franklin, KY, Lisa Claire Lewis Cantwell (Thomas) of Sabillasville, MD, and Leigh Anne Lewis Whittle (Douglas) of New- ton, MS. Grandson, Hunter Gray Whittle (Mary Kathryn) of Clinton, MS; Granddaughter, Mary Ellen Moore (Kyle) of Vestavia Hills, AL; Grandson, John Lewis Whittle of Nashville, TN.

She leaves behind six grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Bedford Care of Newton for their attentiveness to our mother over the last few years. Additionally, we wish to recognize Quality Hospice Care of Philadelphia, MS, for providing loving care and comfort to her this past year.

Newton County Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements for the family. Family will gather on a future date in Kentucky and Tennessee for a remembrance event. In memory offerings may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse. She worked with and supported this worldwide first responder and disaster relief ministry. Samaritan’s Purse P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online, www.samaritanspurse.org.

