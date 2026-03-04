The 2026 Campspot Awards included two Mississippi sites: Gulfport Luxury RV Resort and Sun Retreats Horn Lake.

It seems like just yesterday we had ice storms across the state, yet now it’s time for spring break. If you haven’t yet planned a getaway, consider camping at one of the luxury RV resorts in the state. Two resorts in our state have recently received 2026 Campspot Awards for amenities, guest experiences, facilities, and more. Some may even call it “glamping,” because these places are nice.

Campspot, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is North America’s leading campground booking platform. For five years, the company has recognized the top parks across the U.S. and Canada through an extensive analysis of category-specific criteria using 3.3 million data points, including guest ratings, reservation data, park features, and more. The 2026 Campspot Awards included two Mississippi sites: The Gulfport Luxury RV Resort and Sun Retreats Horn Lake.

According to their website, The Campspot Awards “highlights parks that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences, spanning family resorts, riverfront retreats, glamping destinations, and campgrounds known for one-of-a-kind programming and amenities.” In other words, these are the best of the best – a place your family will love and remember for a long time to come.

In Gulfport, the Gulfport Luxury RV Resort earned the #2 spot in the Top RV Campgrounds in North America, which highlighted properties that offer superior guest facilities, outstanding guest experiences, and a blend of comfort and adventure. Situated on the picturesque Gulf Coast, campers can enjoy a day at the beach or spend time at the resort-style pool. And there’s the vibrant City of Gulfport, which offers an abundance of coastal charm and attractions.

In the Northern part of the state, Sun Retreats in Horn Lake was recognized as #3 in the Top Campgrounds for long-term camping. The recognition honors campgrounds that excel at providing extended stays with personalized and immersive experiences. Sun Retreats has pads for RVs, as well as free-standing cabins for rent. Families can spend the day splashing in the swimming pool, sliding down the inflatable water slides, jumping on the jump pad, and more. And the location is ideal to enjoy all Memphis has to offer – it’s just five minutes from the state line and the Memphis city limits.

“These accolades spotlight Mississippi as a destination for diverse, memorable, and award-winning camping experiences in North America,” says Olivia Liveng with Campspot.

Another place to explore is Paradise Ranch and Resort in Tylertown. There are great deals on Sunday through Thursday stays on both campsites and cabins in the 105-acre park, home to tame stag deer you can feed, a lake for canoeing, koi ponds, sports fields, and a pool with a zip line and splash pad.

If you are looking for adventure with a good measure of comfort, one of these campgrounds may be just the place for you and your family.

“Campgrounds are more than places to stay. They’re places where memories get made, traditions start, and community shows up,” said Jeff Bettin, General Manager of Marketplace at Campspot. “The Campspot Awards are our way of recognizing parks that consistently deliver standout guest experiences, backed by data, and celebrating the people who make those experiences happen.”

-- Article credit to Susan Marquez for the Magnolia Tribune --