Name as it appears on ballot: Brad Capps

Age: 53

Party: Republican

Occupation: Corporate Manager

Office Sought: Mayor

•What is your primary motivation in running for public office?

The citizens of Union are definitely my motivation. I was asked if I could help our town grow and prosper both physically and financially. I answered that question with an “Absolutely, I can!” With the help of our aldermen and citizens, we will make that happen.

•What do you hope to accomplish if elected?

The infrastructure of our city is old and battered. Water/sewer, buildings, sidewalks - It’s time for a facelift, and facelifts take money. I am a businessman, not a politician. I know how to generate the money it will take to make this revitalization happen. This can wait no longer!

•What do you believe most qualifies you for this office?

25-plus years as a business owner coupled with 17 years military, 10 years law enforcement and 5 years in the fire service give me the real world qualifications to be your mayor. Understanding the needs of our police and fire departments is much easier when you have worked as both.

•From the perspective of the office you are seeking, what is the single most important issue in your municipality?

MONEY!! The facts are simple. Money makes the world go around. We need a new revenue source. Continuing to collect needed funds by increasing our water bills is NOT a sustainable solution. I know I can help lead the way to bring new revenue sources to Union.

•What role do you see the office you are seeking playing in the lives of residents in your municipality? If elected, how would you fulfil that role to provide the best possible service? (100 words max.)

A mayor must be an aggressive leader and a humble servant. A mayor must aggressively seek new sources of revenue for his city while humbly serving the citizens that entrusted him to be their ambassador. A mayor’s job is to protect his city and the citizens within it. A mayor must be friendly and always smiling, willing to go that extra mile to hear every citizen’s concerns. He must be a true salesman for his city, compelling new businesses to plant their roots and raise their families here. With your vote, I will be that mayor for Union!