Ms. Betty Smith Kilpatrick, age 78, of Duffee passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Services for Ms. Betty Smith Kilpatrick were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Center Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Bro. Eric Embry and Bro. James McMillan officiated.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee “Billy” Kilpatrick; parents, Roy and Lorene Smith; four siblings.

She is survived by one son, William Kilpatrick Jr. (Ashley); three daughters, Melissa Boyd, Amanda Alexander (Danny) and Sheila Massey; nine grandchildren, Chris Alexander, Misty May, Brooke Boyd, Kayla Alexander, Kari Ogden, Haley Massey, Dustin Kilpatrick, Hunter Kilpatrick and Destiny Kilpatrick; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wendell Smith (Penny) and Jackie Smith (Debbie); four sisters, Tommie Sue Butts, Autrice Patterson, Gail Haygood (Donnie) and Retha Hillhouse (Richard).

Pallbearers were Derek Ogden, Lawrence Duell, Michael Alexander, Jamie Williamson, Jered Graham, Logan Alexander and Richie Hillhouse.

