Hayes McMahan, age 82, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021, at Anderson’s Hospital.

Services for Martin Hayes McMahan were held at 3 p.m., March 3, 2021, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Bro. Mike Powell & Bro. Roger Laird officiated. Burial was held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic graveside rites.

Visitation was held from 1- 3 p.m. prior to the service at Milling Funeral Home of Union. He was a very faithful and longtime member & deacon of Hebron Baptist Church. He had been retired from A T & T for a number of years. He served on the Newton County School Board for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Little Rock Masonic Lodge. Hayes was an avid beekeeper & loved to ride his horses. He enjoyed driving his John Deere tractor while farming & seeing to his cattle.

His was preceded in death by his first wife, Opal Cordelia Huddleston McMahan; parents, Nilon & Izilla McMahan; sister, Anna Lou McMahan; brother, Kendall Ray McMahan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Shirley McMahan; two sons, Mike McMahan (Gail) and Bryan McMahan (Lisa); one daughter, Angela Rowzee (Darrell); seven grandchildren, Meagan Chaney (Jody), Daniel McMahan, Carrie Chouest (Julien), Eric Rowzee, Bryan McMahan Jr., Amy Hardy & Kacy McMahan; five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Maci and Jonah Chaney; Jonathan and Caroline Hardy; six siblings, Jean Easom (Wilburt), Russell McMahan (Janice), Charles (Red) McMahan (Marie), Micky McMahan (Karen), Vonda Knight (Thomas) and Lisa Joyner (Dennis).

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Paul McMahan, Jimmy Wyatt, Keith McMahan, Robert Smith, Richard Rivers, & Josh Caldwell. Honorary pallbearer was Billy Laird.

