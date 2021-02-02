Ms. Shirley Moore Chaney, age 79, of Little Rock passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Services for Ms. Shirley Moore Chaney were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery with Ministers Lin Chesney and Phillip Gandy officiated.

Visitation was held from 12– 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Ms. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Lamar Chaney; one son, Maxcell White; parents, Jessie and Shellie Moore; two brothers, Bro. Monroe Moore and Leander Moore and one grandson, Ethan James.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Yeager (Greg) of Little Rock and Linda James (Robert) of Union; three sons, Timothy White of Cuba, AL, Robert White & fiancée Amber of Chunky and James Stripling (Ashley) of Meridian; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Jessie “JR” Moore (Scarlet) of Kemper and one step daughter, Kelli Fayett of Little Rock. She is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews.

Pallbearers were Will Moore, Danny Moore, David Rush, Dustin Yeager, Josh Yeager and Matthew James.

“She sat upon a pew, when there were just a few, She gave the church her all, when things were about to fall, she never gave up, her strength came from heaven's cup, because she was a prayer warrior right from the heart.”

