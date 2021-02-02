Mr. W.F. “Dub” Butts, age: 98, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

Services for Mr. W.F. “Dub” Butts were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in the County Line Cemetery. Bro. Paul Walker will be officiating.

Visitation was held from 1:30-2 p.m. on Monday prior to the service at Milling Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Dub lived his life in and around Union, Mississippi. He lived in only three houses that were in sight of each other. His life was one of stability, of service to God, of work and of family. He served as a pastor for many years. Love of music was a thread running through his long life. He played several instruments and enjoyed listening to others singing and playing. He especially loved to hear Marty Robbins sing those old solid, smooth tunes of the past. Dub Butts is best known to many as a painter who painted for many contractors and individuals. He worked as a painter until he was 90 years old. Now, after a long and fruitful life, he can sing along with Marty Robbins, “If you can then, Lord, here’s what I’ll have you do. Just save a little spot in Heaven close to you.”

Mr. Dub was preceded in death by twelve siblings and parents: John and Ginny Butts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Liz Butts of Union and 18 nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Bob Butts, "Paul B" McMullin, Jimmy Allgood, Jeremy Hamm, Develin Crocker, Steven Williams and Howard Butts.

