Students and staff at Newton County Elementary School wore red on Friday to promote Healthy Heart Awareness, from left: Josselyn Richardson, NCES Nurse and Health Committee Team Leader Patty Gibson, Lakayla Smith and Katherine Goodin. Submitted photo

Eighth grader Taylor Renfrow and seventh grader Lily Miles act out Mozart's opera "The Magic Flute" while studying the Classical Time Period during Chorus. The students under the direction of Newton County Middle School Choral Director Emily Massey played the parts of Pamina and Sarasto respectively. NCMS choral classes watched the opera in German with English subtitles, a selection performed in Paris, France. NC choral directors continue to meet the challenges of the Pandemic in creative ways and maintain social distancing. Submitted photo

James Boykin, a Carpentry Technology Instructor from East Central Community College, speaks to NCHS Senior Isaiah McDonald and NCHS Junior Jacob Duncan, Agriculture and Natural Resources II students at the Newton County Career and Technical Center concerning the options available to CTE students upon graduation. Tyler Carroll (second from right) is the NCCTC Agriculture and Natural Resources Instructor. Submitted photo

Third grade representatives of the Newton County Elementary School Extreme Team prepare for the week’s frigid weather by organizing the Lost and Found from left: Emma Scott, Anna Kate Westbrook, Aubree Gray, Kaidyn Flucker, Addyson Lofton, Addison Posey and Loper Bounds. Submitted photo

Newton County Middle School sixth grade Science students, Lily Walters and Madelyn Wayman, assess their slide and make adjustments, preparing to measure the distance and time to calculate the speed of a marble. Submitted photo