The cities of Union, Newton and Hickory held its primary elections for several offices today.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. We will update the results as soon as possible tonight. Here are the races on the ballot today:

City of Union

Mayor – Republican Primary

Brad Capps - 167 (run-off)

John Evans - 20

Rex Germany - 159 (run-off)

Ward 2 – Republican Primary

Robert Blount - 84 (winner)

Vince McElhenney - 41

City of Newton

Mayor – Democratic Primary

Antonio Hoye - 426 (winner)

Murray Weems (I) - 240

Ward 1 – Democratic Primary

Tracy Beal - 47

Michael Hillie (I) - 100 (advances to general election)

Ward 3 – Democratic Primary

Eric McCalphia (I) - 100 (winner)

Eva McDonald - 58

Ward 4 – Democratic Primary

LaToyia Hunt - 14

Dan Moncrief - 78 (winner)

Jessie James Snow - 21

Ward 5 – Democratic Primary

Tomeka Drummond - 44 (advances to general election)

Town of Hickory

Ward 1 – Democratic Primary

Lori Ann Gallaspy - 16 (winner)

Billie Robinson (I) - 7