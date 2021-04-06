The cities of Union, Newton and Hickory held its primary elections for several offices today.
The polls will close at 7 p.m. We will update the results as soon as possible tonight. Here are the races on the ballot today:
City of Union
Mayor – Republican Primary
Brad Capps - 167 (run-off)
John Evans - 20
Rex Germany - 159 (run-off)
Ward 2 – Republican Primary
Robert Blount - 84 (winner)
Vince McElhenney - 41
City of Newton
Mayor – Democratic Primary
Antonio Hoye - 426 (winner)
Murray Weems (I) - 240
Ward 1 – Democratic Primary
Tracy Beal - 47
Michael Hillie (I) - 100 (advances to general election)
Ward 3 – Democratic Primary
Eric McCalphia (I) - 100 (winner)
Eva McDonald - 58
Ward 4 – Democratic Primary
LaToyia Hunt - 14
Dan Moncrief - 78 (winner)
Jessie James Snow - 21
Ward 5 – Democratic Primary
Tomeka Drummond - 44 (advances to general election)
Town of Hickory
Ward 1 – Democratic Primary
Lori Ann Gallaspy - 16 (winner)
Billie Robinson (I) - 7