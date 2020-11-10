Margie Helen Blackwell, 92, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Friday, April 13, 1928, in Newton. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Newton Masonic Cemetery. Dr. Brian Rushing will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (601) 635-3200.

Margie was a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Newton. She worked at the Roxy Theater for 21 years and the Newton Company for 18 years, where she retired. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her greatest love was her family. She always provided love and support for her family, from caring for her mother, husband and sister to caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. No matter what difficulties life brought her, she always had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, T. V. Blackwell and her parents, Ernest and Retha Myers.

She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Guyse (Charles); one son, George Tommy Blackwell (Lisa); grandchildren, Chris Guyse (Darlene), Tracy Gipson (Jay), Jennifer Liggett (Stephen), Jessica James (Rob), Matthew Thomas Blackwell and Shelby Blackwell; great grandchildren, McKenzie Guyse, Morgan Guyse, Katelynn Gipson, Cooper Gipson, Cohen Liggett, Cannon Liggett, Macy James, Brynlee James and Emory James; a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chris Guyse, Rob James, Jay Gipson, Stephen Liggett, Matthew Thomas Blackwell and Matt Mitchell.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

Paid obituary