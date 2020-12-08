I first learned about sex by accidentally listening in on a “party line” phone conversation. It happened on a Saturday morning in 1959 when I tried to call my friend Jimmy to confirm when we’d bike to the Roxy for the Matinee, a Roy Rogers movie. I was 12.

by Bob May

For you younger readers, a party line was a local telephone circuit that was shared by more than one subscriber. Note: there was no privacy on a party line. Anyone on your party line could pick up their phone and listen in.

“Party Lines” were the rage in the early days of telephones. It was, at that time, a way to “bundle” your phone with nearby neighbors. This was done to save money on the cost of running phone lines to new areas according to Esther Smith at Decatur Telephone.

“Party lines” also permitted you to surreptitiously stockpile a lot of personal info about your neighbors. By listening to their conversations you greatly enhanced your status in your local “gossip-spy-network.” These networks went viral and were very popular with nosey folks. They spread like wildfire in every American town, village and hamlet. In order to succeed as a GSN operative you had to be quiet while you conducted your covert undercover missions.

It was an easy investigation. You picked up your “receiver” and listened to hear if anyone else was on the “party-line.” If not, you clicked your own phone to summon a live operator who would patch you to whomever you wished to reach.

However, if someone was talking and if you had the gumption and lack-of-good-character, you simply minimized background noise in your own home by stepping into a nearby darkened closet. You listened to their conversation while breathing quietly.

When I picked up our home phone on that fateful Saturday morning I overheard the voice of a guy who sounded like Johnny Cash. He spoke to a woman. The fact that both were heavily breathing caught my ear. The man was a neighbor on our party line, a long-haul trucker who rode the roads all week and returned home every Saturday evening. The man seemed in a hurry to get back home. I listened as he, in a low, trembling voice, explained to his wife what he intended to do with her when he pulled in from his trip.

The hair stood up on the back of my neck. I don’t recall the Roy Rogers movie. At all.

Since this is a family newspaper I’ll leave it at that. Please keep reading as this is a short article about how much things have changed in Newton since the 1950’s. See if you agree.

Could you have predicted the revolution of telephones?

The idea that you might carry a 9 ounce wireless device that afforded you access to all 7.4 billion folks on earth would have been inconceivable, right? The fact that you would be able to watch football games on a hand-held doohickey, view movies or listen to Johnny Cash recordings was ludicrous and unimaginable don’t you think?

Your odds of walloping face-first into telephone poles increased dramatically as you wandered down the sidewalk while viewing your thingamabob. You expected you would discover a pile of new phone books on your sidewalk every year for the rest of your life and I bet you never anticipated that road maps would disappear from the face of the earth.

Instead of maps you’d use your pocket-sized gizmo to find businesses or residential addresses. At your bidding maps would appear and a calming voice would verbally instruct how best to get where you wished to go! Your friends’ photo would pop-up on your screen whenever they called. News items and weather bulletins would instantly appear. A new term would dawn: alternative facts.

In those innocent days of yore, did you ever imagine ordering pizza (and paying for it) on your hand-held wireless phone and having it delivered to your door at your home, office or camp site at the lake? Would you have dared to think that your phone provided the pizza place with your exact location so a robotic delivery drone could fly it in and hand it over, still hot?

Now that I think about it, there were a handful of items dropped off at our homes 60 years ago. If you’re reading this in a newspaper, chances are that you’ll recall how simple and predictable life was in those times. Folks deposited glass bottles of milk and folded newspapers on door stoops all under the cover of darkness. Doctors made house-calls, day and night. The owner of the grocery store you shopped knew your name. If you phoned, he’d send a man on a bicycle to your house with items you needed. You could pay him back when you could.

Those times were special for many of us. Part II of this story will appear in next week’s paper and will address other changes that took place between the ‘50’s and now. I hope you’ll read it!

(Kind people helped me with this story: The ultimate source of data on all matters involving Newton IS Mae Helen Clark who on November 21, 2020, turned 92 and is still sharper than Gillette blades. Happy B’day, Mae Helen Clark! Thanks to Melody Massey at the Elliot McMullan Memorial Library as well as Elizabeth Scott at the Mississippi Library Commission in Jackson. When I need most any info about Newton, Dot Turnage is always a great resource as is Betty Thames! For matters about telephone history in Newton County, there’s no single better source that Esther Smith at Decatur Telephone. And then, there’s Kent Prince. I’ve asked for his thoughts far too many times and he’s always delivered! Thanks, Kent!)

Bob May is from Newton. His book is available at www.havefundammit.com. It’s funny!