Dear Editor,

Christmas brings hope to our minds. It does so because as Christians, we have hope that our salvation was secured in the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. A quick Google search will define hope as “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.” We have hope that Jesus’ work has secured for us an eternal reward in His presence.

Hope is also the word that I thought of each day of the week this past week as I went “uptown” in Union. I have lived in Union almost 11 years, and I have never had more hope in our town than I do right now. I was amazed at the families who came out to ride the “Union Express,” see the lighting of the Christmas tree, watch The Grinch on the side of an old building, sit in lawn chairs and listen to Christmas carols and certainly enjoy the parade.

But, it’s not just this past week that gives me hope for our little town; it is also the young adults who are moving back home and who have a desire to see their town transformed to the memory of what it once was. For example, the lights that are draped across Bank Street in the middle of town were hung by young men who have planted their families in Union. There is hope in our town, and I was reminded of that this week.

Christmas is the season of hope. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce; you all have created hope, “a feeling of expectation and desire” for bigger things to continue to happen in our town! I have hope that the days ahead of us are bigger and better than the memories behind us. Most of all, I pray that every person in our town would come to know the salvation that is in Jesus.

Jon Martin

Union