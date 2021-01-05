Third grader Hannah Lin, a Distance Learner at Newton County Elementary School, earned her 100 AR points during the second nine weeks and got the opportunity to sign the 100 Club bench. Kelli Poole is the NCES Librarian. Submitted photo

Fourth grade students in Tamra Mills’ Language Arts classes revisited elements of Bully Prevention by creating marketing slogans to promote a safe environment for the holiday season front row from left: Caden McMillan, Averie Joyner, and Julieth Sanchez; back row from left: Isabelle Tran, Addison Massey and Ja Niyah Wash. Submitted photo

Students with a Positive Office Referral during the second nine weeks at Newton County Elementary School were honored with a celebration during lunch prior to Christmas break front row from left: Matthew Little, Aiden Evans, Allie Stagg, Hank Addy, Amory Wade, Braylen Davis and Marley Goings; back row from left: NCES Assistant Principal John May, Sadie Griffin, Raylee Harrison, Aaliyah Jones, Cooper Franklin, Kaidyn Flucker, NCES Assistant Principal Jessica Loper and NCES Principal Jason Roberson. Submitted photo

Students in Leah Walker’s second grade class visited the North Pole this week to find an “Elf Help Wanted” sign. Gus Becknell, Aeronia Donald and Tinleigh Thompson took action immediately to finalize the application process reflecting the writing skills learned during the first semester of training. Submitted photo

What’s more fun than to walk right into a Winter Wonderland every day? Why, to share it with your friends, of course! These kindergartners in Beth Lang’s class are identifying the sights of the North Pole through writing and illustrating from left: Bostyn McMullan, Zoe Mae Sheehan and Karter Hughes. Submitted photo