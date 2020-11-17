Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 11/18
Thursday 11/19-Thanksgiving Meal
Friday 11/20-Chili Dogs
11/23-27: Thanksgiving Break
Union Public School Breakfast Menu 11/18
Thursday 11/19-Option 1: Cheese/Omelet Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Friday 11/20-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Union Public School Lunch Menu 11/18
Thursday 11/19-Chili Cheese Corn Chips, Grilled Chicken Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Cheesy Broccoli, Cookie
Friday 11/20-Manager’s Choice
Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 11/18
Thursday 11/19- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk
Friday 11/20- Sausage & Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 11/18
Thursday 11/19-Chicken & Dressing, Green Beans, Mac & Cheese, Yeast Roll, Brownie, Fruit Juice, Milk
Friday 11/20-Manager’s Choice
Newton County Schools
