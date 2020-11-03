This Week

Bell Ringer Volunteer Applications

If you’d like to be a Bell Ringer for The Salvation Army, applications begin Oct. 26 at 120 6th Avenue in Meridian. You must have an ID AND Social Security Card or Birth Certificate. Pay is $8/hour. If you or your organization would like to volunteer, just call and reserve a time at 601-483-6156.

Upcoming

Veterans Food Bank at the Decatur American Legion Hut

The Veterans Food Bank will take place at the American Legion Hut in Decatur on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Veterans and family members are invited.

“Merry and Bright Union In Lights”-6 Days of Downtown Christmas in Union

“Merry and Bright Union in Lights”- Six Days of Downtown Christmas will take place in Union from Dec. 1-6, beginning at 6 p.m. each night. Activities for this week include Light up Union, a Christmas Story and concert, an outdoor movie, best decorated Christmas Yard competition, parade, open house, pictures with Santa and a Live Nativity at First Baptist Church. For more information, follow Union Chamber of Commerce at UnionChamberofCommerce,Mississippi on Facebook.

Graduate Scholarships Available from National Association of Junior Auxiliaries

The Greenville, Miss.-based National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is accepting applications for its Graduate Scholarship Program. Applicants must be pursuing graduate-level studies for one year in fields which address the needs of children and youth.

Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired, and gifted and talented.

Applicants must be a permanent U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of states with chapters of nonprofit Junior Auxiliary. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Scholarship grants are awarded annually to persons who work, or plan to work, directly with children. The NAJA Scholarship Program was begun in 1962 and has awarded more than $1,349,504. Instructions and application forms are available only from Sept. 1 through Feb. 1 from the NAJA Web site. Go to www.najanet.org.

For more information, contact Calli Boggan, Scholarship Chair with the JA chapter of Newton County, at Calli_cumberland@­yahoo.com

