This Week

Hope Missions sets toy drive

Toy Giveaway at Hope Missions Newton on Dec. 19 from 10-11a.m.

Decatur Women’s Progressive Club lighting competition

The Decatur Women’s progressive Club will sponsor a Decatur Christmas Lighting Competition.

There are two categories: business and residential.

Prizes will be $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third place.

Judging will take place Dec. 14-17.

Winners will be announced Dec. 18

Upcoming

Veterans Food Bank at the Decatur American Legion Hut

The Veterans Food Bank will take place at the American Legion Hut in Decatur on Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Veterans and family members are invited.

Graduate Scholarships Available from National Association of Junior Auxiliaries

The Greenville, Miss.-based National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is accepting applications for its Graduate Scholarship Program. Applicants must be pursuing graduate-level studies for one year in fields which address the needs of children and youth.

Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired, and gifted and talented.

Applicants must be a permanent U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of states with chapters of nonprofit Junior Auxiliary. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Scholarship grants are awarded annually to persons who work, or plan to work, directly with children. The NAJA Scholarship Program was begun in 1962 and has awarded more than $1,349,504. Instructions and application forms are available only from Sept. 1 through Feb. 1 from the NAJA Web site. Go to www.najanet.org.

For more information, contact Calli Boggan, Scholarship Chair with the JA chapter of Newton County, at Calli_cumberland@­yahoo.com

Submit your community calendar and news items to cphillips@newtoncountyappeal.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time.