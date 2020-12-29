This Week

ECCC Foundation Scholarship Application Available Online Jan. 6, 2021

The application for scholarships awarded by the East Central Community College Foundation will be available beginning Jan. 6, 2021, through Feb. 19, 2021.

Students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After being accepted for admission, students may then apply for scholarships by logging into their myEC account and clicking on the Future Students tab.

Last year, scholarships valued at more than $185,000 were awarded by the ECCC Foundation.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

Upcoming

Veterans Food Bank at the Decatur American Legion Hut

The Veterans Food Bank will take place at the American Legion Hut in Decatur on Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Veterans and family members are invited.

Graduate Scholarships Available from National Association of Junior Auxiliaries

The Greenville, Miss.-based National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is accepting applications for its Graduate Scholarship Program. Applicants must be pursuing graduate-level studies for one year in fields which address the needs of children and youth.

Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired, and gifted and talented.

Applicants must be a permanent U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of states with chapters of nonprofit Junior Auxiliary. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Scholarship grants are awarded annually to persons who work, or plan to work, directly with children. The NAJA Scholarship Program was begun in 1962 and has awarded more than $1,349,504. Instructions and application forms are available only from Sept. 1 through Feb. 1 from the NAJA Web site. Go to www.najanet.org.

For more information, contact Calli Boggan, Scholarship Chair with the JA chapter of Newton County, at Calli_cumberland@­yahoo.com

