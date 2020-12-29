Betty Jo Hicks, 86, of Hickory, Miss. passed away peacefully on Dec. 20 after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A private service was held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church on Dec. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. with family members and was conducted by Bro. Thomas Laird and Dr. Randy Rich. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements (601) 635-3200.

Betty was born to AJ (Jack) Harris and Mary Gertrude Glenn Harris on Nov. 18, 1934 in Hickory, Miss. She graduated from Hickory High School in 1951. On June 23, 1955 she married Harold (Glenn) Hicks (deceased in 2008) in Aunt Millie Quillen’s home in Chunky, Miss. For 15 years she traveled with Glenn and her family as a military wife and lived in Texas, California, Japan, Maryland and Alaska before retiring in Hickory, Miss. in 1970. She worked for McRae’s Department Store from 1973-1998 and was one of their revered salespersons in the company. After 25 years she retired and she and Glenn decided to do what they really loved and that was to travel, hike and bowl as they continued to host and visit their children and grandchildren. Betty has always been known by her family and friends as one of the kindest, sweetest and most generous people you will meet. As a Christ follower, Betty loved reading Scriptures from her Bible. She faithfully prayed for her family, friends and her home church of Hickory Baptist and former Pleasant Ridge Baptist. In recent years, her favorite verse has been, “God is my refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Psalm 46:1.

Betty is predeceased by her parents, AJ (Jack) Harris and Gertrude Gordon; husband, Harold (Glenn) Hicks; brother, AG Harris; sisters, Mae Carol Harris and Darlene Weir (sister).

Betty will be remembered by her children, Cheryl Crooks (John) of Marietta, Ga., Karen Knight (Jimmy) of Union, MS., Harold Glenn Hicks, Jr. of Hickory, Miss. and Kelly Boggan (John) of Knoxville, Tenn. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Christopher Hicks of St. Augustine, Fla., Patrick Crooks (Lauren) of Woodstock, Ga. and Bethany Nosco (Drake) of Nashville, Tenn. Her great grandchildren are Cooper and Graham Nosco. She is survived by her sisters Mary Roberts of Covington, La. and Jackie Combs of Meridian. Miss.

Pallbearers were Ricky Harris, Dustin Harris, J.R. Addy, Kenny Addy, Matt Addy and Danny Whitman

Those who desire may make a memorial contribution in memory of Betty to the Parkinson’s Foundation may go to https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give or mail to 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL. 33131

Family and Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

Paid Obituary