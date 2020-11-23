Bobby Blount, 46, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Saturday, May 11, 1974, in Forest, Miss.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Justin Chaney will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200

Bobby was a lifelong musician, taught by his father at a very early age. He loved music, he lived music and he was honored to play music with anyone who wanted to. Bobby never met anyone who didn’t become an instant friend. No matter where he lived, Decatur, Miss. was his home because as much as he loved his music and his friends, he loved his family the most. Bobby was a wonderful husband and an adoring father.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Blount, Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda Blount; son, Colin Blount; mother, Gloria Kessinger (Bill); sister, Sundi Hunsaker.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Armstrong, Matthew Moore, Jeff Harris, Dean Blount, Todd Blount and Mike Blount.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Paid obituary