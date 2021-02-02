Ms. Walterine Goss, age: 78, of Union, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Services for Ms. Walterine Goss will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in the Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be at Prospect Baptist Church cemetery. Bro. Thomas Fortenberry will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. prior to service on Saturday in the Chapel.

Ms. Walterine Goss is preceded in death by two children, Ricky Goss and Teresa Goss; mother; father and four siblings.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Sistrunk (Ricky) of Union; one son, Timothy Goss (Tammy) of Meridian; four grandchildren, Trey Sistrunk (Megan) of Union, Kristen Fultz (Thomas) of Union, Tyler Sistrunk (Katie) of Union and Chris Goss of Meridian; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lonnie Alexander of Decatur and Bill Alexander (Shawna) of Morton.

Pallbearers are Trey Sistrunk, Tyler Sistrunk, Thomas Fultz, Sonny Russell, Chris Goss, and Britt Gibbs.

