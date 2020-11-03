This week

Fall Festival at Victory Fellowship Church

Please join us for our Annual Fall Festival at Victory Fellowship Church on Friday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. Activities will include a Trunk or Treat, hayride, bouncy house, food, games and a chili cook-off. No scary trunks or costumes, please. Victory Fellowship Church is located at 13920 HWY 15 South in Union.

Mission Fund Raiser at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church

There will be a mission fund raiser on Saturday, November 7 at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church. Concession style food will be sold from 5-6 p.m. (take out is available). The auction of handcrafted items, baked goods and many other items will begin at 6 p.m. Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church is located on Highway 15 south of Union.

Soul’d Out Quartet concert at Salem Baptist Church

Soul'd Out Quartet will be in concert at Salem Baptist Church, 2380 Salem Road, Lake, Miss., Sunday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information please call 601-775-8272. A love offering will be taken.

Upcoming

Victorious Life Recovery

Victorious Life Recovery is the place to become free from hurts, hang-ups, habits and addictions. We meet every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Supper will be served free of charge. Donations are accepted. We are located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. For more information call 601-650-6889, 601-416-7976 or 601-416-2557.