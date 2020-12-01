This week

Tent Revival at Oak Ridge Church of God

Oak Ridge Church of God will have a Tent Revival with Rev. Chris Owensby beginning on Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 4. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night.

Upcoming

Victorious Life Recovery

Victorious Life Recovery is the place to become free from hurts, hang-ups, habits and addictions. We meet every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Supper will be served free of charge. Donations are accepted. We are located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. For more information call 601-650-6889, 601-416-7976 or 601-416-2557.