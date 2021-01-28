The East Central Community College Lady Warrior tennis team picked up an early victory on Tuesday afternoon as the team ran away with a 9-0 win over the Southwest Lady Bears from Summit. The win grows the record to 1-0 on the young season as the always-talented Marion Military Institute Lady Tigers travel to Decatur on Saturday, January 30 at 11 a.m. for the second match of the season.

"It was a really good start for us," said ECCC head coach Jay Pacelli. "I'm very happy that our freshmen got to get their first wins. Everyone was playing hard and smart, and having some fun out there."

The Lady Warriors controlled the day from the start after they picked up an early 3-0 lead in doubles play. Natalia Beltran (Bogota, Colombia) and Alejandra Vargas (Bogota, Colombia) got things done at No. 1 doubles with an 8-2 win over Manson and McDaniel. Anna Moore (Decatur) and Sarah Cline (Brandon) grabbed an 8-3 win at No. 2 over Frita and Garris, while Laila Sisson (Collinsville) and Courtney Gill (Carthage) blanked Stringer and Turner at No. 3, 8-0.

The overall match was ultimately won in singles play as the Lady Warriors ran the table. Beltran got a 6-3, 6-0 win over Manson at No. 1 while Vargas cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Frith at No. 2. Cline handled the No. 3 slot for the Lady Warriors and dropped just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win over McDaniel. Moore defeated Garris, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4, while Madison Gregg (Maben) had a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 5 over Turner. Madison Autry (Kosciusko) closed out the singles matches at No. 6 with a 6-1, 6-2 win to complete the 9-0 sweep.

