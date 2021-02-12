The East Central Community College men's tennis team had a back-and-forth week as they fell to Mississippi Gulf Coast before blanking Holmes the following day. The results move the Warriors to 2-3 on the season.

The Warriors picked up some big wins at the top of the lineup against Gulf Coast on Tuesday with Chris Lawrance (York, Australia) and Isaac Santitto (Innisfail, Australia) both winning in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, Lawrance in a thrilling tiebreaker, after pairing up and winning at No. 1 doubles to start the afternoon. The matches were the only victories for the Warriors as the team fell overall, 6-3.

"Chris and Isaac played through some aches and pains on Tuesday to really gut out some wins for us," said ECCC head coach Jay Pacelli. "Overall, I expect this team to continue to get better throughout the season."

The team bounced back on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory over Holmes as the rain came in and caused some matches to cancel. The Warriors' victory was sealed by the No. 6 singles player, Jacob Gardner (Waynesboro), a third-year player that got to return to the roster after COVID allowed players to not lose a year of eligibility.

"This was a nice bounceback victory for us," said Pacelli. "Gardner picked up his first singles win and it clinched the match for us so we are super proud of him for that, but we are now on to Co-Lin."

ECCC is scheduled to take on Co-Lin on Friday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., weather permitting. Fans are encouraged to follow ECCC Athletics on social media and check the athletic website at www.ecccathletics.com for any potential schedule changes.

RESULTS VS MGCCC

No. 1 Doubles Lawrance/Santitto over Macute/Fontaine 8-4 No. 2 Doubles Molero/Fudge over Albert/Godron 8-0 No. 3 Doubles Roth/Ward over Crimm Turner 8-1 No. 1 Singles Chris Lawrance over Seth Macute 6-3, 3-6 (10-5) No. 2 Singles Isaac Santitto over Pedro Molero 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 No. 3 Singles Patrick Rother over Chris Albert 7-5, 6-3 No. 4 Singles Wesley Fontaine over Ian Gordon 6-2, 6-1 No. 5 Singles Clay Fudge over Steed Springfield 6-1, 6-1 No. 6 Singles Anderson Dulaney over Jonathan Calzadilla 6-1, 6-0

RESULTS VS HOLMES