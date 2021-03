For most of the first half, it appeared as if the Union Lady Yellowjackets had a chance to beat the defending Class 2A state champions. But it wasn’t meant to be as Calhoun City broke open a close game to take a 44-29 win over the Lady Yellowjackets on Tuesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The Lady Yellowjackets finish the season with a 25-7 record. “It was an incredible rid...