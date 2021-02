Lady ‘Jackets edge Bobcats, boys cruise to win The Union basketball teams had an excellent showing the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Monday. The Lady Yellowjackets opened up with a 46-43 win over Bogue Chitto while the Yellowjackets pulls away in the second half to take a 53-35 win over Wesson. The Lady Yellowjackets will now host Puckett in the second round of the Class 2A ...