The Union powerlifting team claimed another Class 2A North State championship last week as they advanced 10 lifters to the Class 2A state meet.

Union had seven lifters win first in their weight class, two finish second and one third-place finish. Finishing first was Carlos Hickmon (165), Jaheim Gill (181), Raylon Nettles (198), Brandon Killens (220), John O’Neal (242), Jacob Moore (275) and Alex Sharp (308). Finishing second was Zach Collins (275) and Alec Pientowski 308) while Drew Sharp finished third in the 123-pound weight class.