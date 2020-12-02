Donate Life Mississippi annually recognizes Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) examiners and stations for their outstanding partnership in saving and healing lives by registering Mississippians as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Donate Life Mississippi recently awarded nearly 100 “Donate Life Champions”—those DPS examiners who achieved registration rates of 30% or higher during a designated time frame as well as the recipient of the “Red Heart Award”—the DPS station with the highest overall performance. This year’s recipient of the Red Heart Award is Oxford DPS station.

“The Driver Service Bureau is delighted to partner with Donate Life Mississippi in their efforts of saving and enhancing lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation,” says Lieutenant Colonel Ken Brown, Director of the Driver Service Bureau. “As we continue our efforts, we hope to increase the numbers of Mississippians saying ‘yes’ to donation when visiting our driver license offices.”

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) recognizes the role of DPS in registering donors. “DPS is credited with registering more than 96% of Mississippi’s Donor Registry—which recently surpassed 1 million registered organ, eye, and tissue donors,” says Kevin Stump, MORA President and CEO. “Their efforts create hope for those waiting on a life-saving transplant.”

Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) congratulates those recognized adding, “We celebrate their success and thank the staff of DPS,” says Kim Van Frank, MSTF Executive Director. “Their dedication and hard work saves lives, restores sight, heals burns and enhances thousands of Mississippians.”

Donate Life Mississippi is a partnership among the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF), Mississippi Lions Eye Bank (MLEB), Mississippi Hospital Association, and Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

A new patient is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes and an average of 22 people die each day awaiting a life-saving transplant that never comes. In Mississippi, there are more than 1,300 people waiting on a transplant. One organ donor can save eight lives and one tissue donor can save or heal the lives of 75 recipients or more.

To register your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor visit registerme.org.